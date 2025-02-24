Venus Williams Withdraws from BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams, a tennis icon, has pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open just days after the tournament announced her participation as a wild-card entry. The sudden decision was communicated through a statement by Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas.

The announcement follows audio circulated on social media that featured Williams stating she wouldn't compete in the event. Organizers expressed their well-wishes, hoping for her return to future tournaments at Indian Wells.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, has not appeared on the professional circuit since March 2024, where she faced first-round defeats at both the Miami Open and Indian Wells.

