New Zealand Shines in Champions Trophy Semis with Stellar Performances

New Zealand advanced to the Champions Trophy semi-finals, also pulling India through, following a five-wicket triumph over Bangladesh. A standout century by Rachin Ravindra and decisive bowling by Michael Bracewell dismantled Bangladesh's efforts, who posted a target of 237 runs.

Despite early setbacks with the loss of Will Young and Kane Williamson, Ravindra's 112 and Tom Latham's 55 anchored New Zealand to success in 46.1 overs. Bangladesh initially performed well but faltered with 236-9, having faced considerable difficulties from New Zealand's bowlers.

This outcome led to defending champions Pakistan's exit. Captain Mitchell Santner praised Bracewell's middle-over contributions. Ravindra, replacing an unwell Daryl Mitchell, showcased resilience, forming a crucial partnership with Latham. The bowling unit, led by Bracewell, restricted Bangladesh's scoring opportunities, ensuring New Zealand's victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)