Manchester United Ushers in Job Cuts Amid Financial Woes

Manchester United is poised for another wave of job cuts, with up to 200 positions potentially on the chopping block as the club looks to stabilize financially after five consecutive years of losses.

The move comes after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe took over 25% of the club's operations. This acquisition led to initial redundancies last year, but the club continues with its 'transformation plan' aimed at regaining financial stability and competitiveness.

United's chief executive, Omar Berrada, underscored the importance of these restructuring efforts, emphasizing that the focus is on winning matches and enhancing facilities, all while maintaining compliance with UEFA and Premier League guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)