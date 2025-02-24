Dominating Spin: Bracewell Shines as Black Caps Triumph Over Bangladesh

In a standout performance, New Zealand's Michael Bracewell captured four wickets to lead his team to a commanding victory over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy. Bracewell, who achieved the best figures by a Black Cap spinner in the competition's history, restricted Bangladesh to 236-9.

Captain Mitchell Santner praised Bracewell's adaptability on flat pitches, noting, "He's a quality bowler now in the way he's been able to change his pace." Santner also highlighted the contributions of Rachin Ravindra, whose century played a crucial role in chasing down the target with 23 balls to spare.

This win propels New Zealand into the tournament semi-finals alongside India, setting up a crucial clash in Dubai. Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto reflected on the team's underwhelming batting performance, focusing on their upcoming match against hosts Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)