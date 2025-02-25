Left Menu

Simmons' Stellar Show Steals Spotlight from Watson's Century

Shane Watson's rapid century was eclipsed by Lendl Simmons' aggressive 94-run performance, which led West Indies Masters to a seven-wicket triumph over Australia Masters in the International Masters League. The match witnessed high-scoring feats, with Simmons and Smith orchestrating a successful chase, overshadowing Watson's contribution.

In a thrilling encounter that staged another high-scoring spectacle, Shane Watson's blistering century was outshone by Lendl Simmons' not-out 94, leading the West Indies Masters to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Australia Masters in the International Masters League (IML). The match, held at DY Patil Sports Stadium, saw a sizeable crowd enthralled by the aggressive batting display.

Batting first, Australia Masters set a formidable target of 216 for 8, largely built around Watson's masterful 107 off 52 deliveries. Watson, alongside partners like Callum Ferguson and Daniel Christian, established vital partnerships, creating a strong foundation for Australia. However, his efforts were matched by Simmons' strategic chase.

West Indies, spearheaded by Simmons and Dwayne Smith, executed a calculated chase, culminating in a spectacular win with four balls to spare. Brian Lara and Chadwick Walton also made significant contributions, solidifying the batting order. This win signifies West Indies Masters' strong start in the inaugural IML series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

