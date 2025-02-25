Daniel Jebbison: Striker's International Pivot to Canada

In a strategic move, Daniel Jebbison, the young football talent from Premier League club Bournemouth, is opting to switch his international ties from England to Canada. Born in Canada and eligible to play for both England and Jamaica through his lineage, Jebbison has been called up to Canada's preliminary squad for the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League Finals.

However, Jebbison cannot take to the field for Canada until FIFA greenlights his 'Change of Association.' Canada Soccer conveyed to Reuters that this administrative hurdle is expected to clear shortly, possibly allowing him to be named in the final 23-man roster the team aims to announce soon.

Known for his record-setting strike as a teenager for Sheffield United, Jebbison has recently been part of Bournemouth's squad but has yet to score in Premier League games this season. Despite this, he has managed to net two goals across FA Cup matches, showing promise as he looks forward to international competitions with Canada.

