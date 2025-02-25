Sports Highlights: From Spring Training Thrills to NFL Rule Proposals

In an exhilarating display of offense, the Texas Rangers dominated the Chicago White Sox in spring training with a striking 11-3 victory, highlighted by Joc Pederson's three-run homer. Meanwhile, Utah basketball has parted ways with coach Craig Smith, appointing Josh Eilert as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Noteworthy is the passing of Larry Dolan, the 94-year-old owner of the Cleveland Guardians. The sports world also sees shifts as Abdul Carter opts out of NFL combine workouts due to an ongoing shoulder recovery, while Trevor Zegras faces a three-game suspension for a headshot during a match.

Across NCAA sports, Bernard Muir is set to resign from Stanford amid conference changes, as NFL discussions emerge around a possible 'tush push' play ban, driven by a proposal from the Green Bay Packers. These snapshots offer a glimpse into the diverse and dynamic world of sports today.

(With inputs from agencies.)