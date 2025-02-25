Left Menu

Rain Washes Out Champions Trophy Clash Between Australia and South Africa

The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point. Persistent weather conditions did not allow the game to start, turning the next match between England and Afghanistan into a virtual knockout. Pakistan, hosting the ICC event, faces further rain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:34 IST
Rain Washes Out Champions Trophy Clash Between Australia and South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa, causing both teams to share a point.

Match officials called off the game a little over three hours after the scheduled start, with no signs of improvement in weather conditions. As a result, the upcoming clash between England and Afghanistan is now a de facto knockout.

With Pakistan already eliminated and hosting the ICC event after 29 years, concerns over further disruptions due to rain grow, challenging the PCB to maintain interest among local fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025