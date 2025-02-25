Rain Washes Out Champions Trophy Clash Between Australia and South Africa
The Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa was abandoned due to rain, with both teams sharing a point. Persistent weather conditions did not allow the game to start, turning the next match between England and Afghanistan into a virtual knockout. Pakistan, hosting the ICC event, faces further rain challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:34 IST
- Pakistan
Persistent rain led to the abandonment of the Champions Trophy match between Australia and South Africa, causing both teams to share a point.
Match officials called off the game a little over three hours after the scheduled start, with no signs of improvement in weather conditions. As a result, the upcoming clash between England and Afghanistan is now a de facto knockout.
With Pakistan already eliminated and hosting the ICC event after 29 years, concerns over further disruptions due to rain grow, challenging the PCB to maintain interest among local fans.
