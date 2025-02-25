India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling Hockey Showdown

In a riveting encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League, the Indian men's hockey team celebrated a tense 2-1 victory over England. The match, played in Bhubaneswar, showcased captain Harmanpreet Singh's scoring prowess with two exceptional goals.

Despite India's early lack of precision and an early scare with Jograj Singh receiving a yellow card, they managed to secure the lead twice via Harmanpreet's impressive drag-flicks. England equalized through a penalty stroke but was unable to capitalize further.

The Indian side's robust defense thwarted England's attempts to score, including a notable save by India's goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. As the clock wound down, India's defense remained impenetrable, sealing a critical win and an impressive close to their Bhubaneswar campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)