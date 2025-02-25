Left Menu

India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling Hockey Showdown

The Indian men's hockey team secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against England in the FIH Hockey Pro League, thanks to a brace by skipper Harmanpreet Singh. India's defense remained steadfast as England tried to equalize, resulting in a well-fought win that elevated India to third place.

Updated: 25-02-2025 23:02 IST
In a riveting encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League, the Indian men's hockey team celebrated a tense 2-1 victory over England. The match, played in Bhubaneswar, showcased captain Harmanpreet Singh's scoring prowess with two exceptional goals.

Despite India's early lack of precision and an early scare with Jograj Singh receiving a yellow card, they managed to secure the lead twice via Harmanpreet's impressive drag-flicks. England equalized through a penalty stroke but was unable to capitalize further.

The Indian side's robust defense thwarted England's attempts to score, including a notable save by India's goalkeeper Suraj Karkera. As the clock wound down, India's defense remained impenetrable, sealing a critical win and an impressive close to their Bhubaneswar campaign.

