Hernan Dario Gomez: El Salvador's Hope for World Cup Glory

El Salvador has appointed Hernan Dario Gomez as the new manager of its national football team, the country's FA announced on Tuesday. With his vast World Cup experience, the Colombian coach is expected to guide the team towards their third World Cup appearance in the upcoming tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The 69-year-old Gomez, who previously led Panama to its first World Cup in 2018, replaces David Doniga. His tenure with teams like Colombia and Ecuador at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, respectively, bolsters his credentials. Gomez expressed gratitude and determination during his presentation, emphasizing the challenge and his ambition to achieve yet another World Cup qualification.

El Salvador, absent from the World Cup since 1982, face a crucial qualifier against Anguilla. Positioned third in Group F of the CONCACAF qualifiers, they trail group leader Suriname by two points. Only a top-two finish will secure advancement and a shot at one of three automatic World Cup spots.

