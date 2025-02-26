Left Menu

Hernan Dario Gomez: El Salvador's Hope for World Cup Glory

El Salvador appoints Hernan Dario Gomez as their football manager, aiming for a third World Cup qualification. The veteran coach, nicknamed 'Bolillo', brings experience from leading Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador in past tournaments. El Salvador currently competes in the CONCACAF qualifiers, striving for a top-two finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 05:23 IST
Hernan Dario Gomez: El Salvador's Hope for World Cup Glory

El Salvador has appointed Hernan Dario Gomez as the new manager of its national football team, the country's FA announced on Tuesday. With his vast World Cup experience, the Colombian coach is expected to guide the team towards their third World Cup appearance in the upcoming tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The 69-year-old Gomez, who previously led Panama to its first World Cup in 2018, replaces David Doniga. His tenure with teams like Colombia and Ecuador at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, respectively, bolsters his credentials. Gomez expressed gratitude and determination during his presentation, emphasizing the challenge and his ambition to achieve yet another World Cup qualification.

El Salvador, absent from the World Cup since 1982, face a crucial qualifier against Anguilla. Positioned third in Group F of the CONCACAF qualifiers, they trail group leader Suriname by two points. Only a top-two finish will secure advancement and a shot at one of three automatic World Cup spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025