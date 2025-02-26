Ibrahim Zadran's Record-Breaking 177 Powers Afghanistan in ICC Clash Against England

In an astounding display of batting prowess, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran shattered records by hammering an impressive 177 runs off 146 balls, setting a new benchmark as the highest individual score in ICC Champions Trophy history. This remarkable feat overshadowed the previous record held by England's Ben Duckett, who had scored 165.

Zadran's innings was pivotal in steering Afghanistan to a strong 325/7 in their 50-over fixture against England in Lahore on Wednesday. The young opener not only etched his name in the annals of cricket history as the first Afghan to score a century in this prestigious tournament but also marked a milestone as the first Afghan to achieve such a feat in any ICC event.

Choosing to bat first after winning the toss, Afghanistan had a shaky start with early losses, as Jofra Archer's early strikes left them struggling at 37/3. However, Zadran's resilience shone through, as he partnered with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in a crucial 103-run partnership. The innings gained momentum with further contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi, pushing the team past the 300-run threshold. England now faces a formidable target of 326 to keep their tournament hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)