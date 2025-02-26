Ibrahim Zadran Shatters Records with Historic ICC Champions Trophy Knock

In an unforgettable display of batting prowess, Afghanistan's opener Ibrahim Zadran made ICC Champions Trophy history by scoring a record-breaking 177 off 146 balls, the highest individual score in the tournament's history. His innings propelled Afghanistan to a strong 325/7 against England in a thrilling Group B clash in Lahore.

Winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat but faced early challenges as England's Jofra Archer made an impact by removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for six runs. Despite England's early dominance, Afghanistan was reeling at 37/3, but Zadran's resilience, alongside captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, reversed the downturn with a pivotal 103-run partnership.

Zadran continued his remarkable form with support from Azmatullah Omarzai and later joined forces with Mohammad Nabi for a formidable 111-run stand, helping Afghanistan surpass 300 runs. His historic knock ended on the first ball of the final over, with Jofra Archer being a standout with the ball for England, taking 3/64. Now, England faces a steep challenge needing 326 to win and keep their tournament hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)