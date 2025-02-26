Left Menu

Ibrahim Zadran Shatters Records with Historic ICC Champions Trophy Knock

Ibrahim Zadran made history with a remarkable 177-run innings, the highest score in ICC Champions Trophy history, surpassing Ben Duckett. His performance powered Afghanistan to 325/7 against England. This milestone marked Afghanistan's first century in any ICC event, establishing a major accomplishment in the country's cricket journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:20 IST
Ibrahim Zadran Shatters Records with Historic ICC Champions Trophy Knock
Ibrahim Zadran (Photo: X/@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unforgettable display of batting prowess, Afghanistan's opener Ibrahim Zadran made ICC Champions Trophy history by scoring a record-breaking 177 off 146 balls, the highest individual score in the tournament's history. His innings propelled Afghanistan to a strong 325/7 against England in a thrilling Group B clash in Lahore.

Winning the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat but faced early challenges as England's Jofra Archer made an impact by removing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for six runs. Despite England's early dominance, Afghanistan was reeling at 37/3, but Zadran's resilience, alongside captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, reversed the downturn with a pivotal 103-run partnership.

Zadran continued his remarkable form with support from Azmatullah Omarzai and later joined forces with Mohammad Nabi for a formidable 111-run stand, helping Afghanistan surpass 300 runs. His historic knock ended on the first ball of the final over, with Jofra Archer being a standout with the ball for England, taking 3/64. Now, England faces a steep challenge needing 326 to win and keep their tournament hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025