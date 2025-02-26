Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Take on UP Warriorz in Crucial WPL Clash

In a pivotal Women's Premier League match, Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur opts to bowl against UP Warriorz. The winner advances to the top of the rankings. Both teams have shown resilience, bouncing back from early losses to secure back-to-back victories, setting up an intense contest.

Updated: 26-02-2025 19:36 IST
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur and UPW skipper Deepti Sharma (Photo: @wplt20/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mumbai Indians' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field against UP Warriorz in a crucial Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The result of this high-stakes match promises to elevate the victor to the top of the league standings.

Mumbai Indians started their WPL journey with a defeat but turned their fortunes around with consecutive wins. Contrastingly, UP Warriorz stumbled in their opening matches before rallying with two successive victories. Harmanpreet Kaur, noting the conditions, stressed the benefit of having experienced bowlers during the powerplay, especially in the initial overs, announcing one team change as Jintimani was brought in.

Opposing skipper Deepti Sharma expressed a similar strategy, preferring to bowl first but maintaining a positive outlook with an unchanged lineup. The match promises intense competition with both sides showcasing strong comeback narratives. Extensive performances are anticipated as the teams field their optimal playing XIs: Mumbai Indians line up with Yastika Bhatia, Hayley Matthews, and Shabnim Ismail while UP Warriorz feature Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

