Morkel Returns as India Eyes Champions Trophy Glory
India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, rejoins the team after a personal emergency, resuming preparations for the Champions Trophy in Dubai. India, having secured a semifinal spot, remains a favorite with a spin-heavy squad. Concerns rise over the tournament's location advantage, with all of India's games scheduled in Dubai.
Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, has rejoined the national cricket squad following a brief absence due to a personal emergency. He was actively involved in training sessions in Dubai on Wednesday as the team prepares for their Champions Trophy campaign.
Morkel missed the initial games but returned ahead of India's match against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, India's standout performer, sat out of practice, while Rishabh Pant resumed training after recovering from illness.
India remains strong contenders for the trophy, bolstered by a spin-friendly pitch in Dubai and gaining confidence after victories. However, the decision to play all their matches in one venue has drawn criticism, notably from Michael Atherton, arguing it favors India's strategy and progression.
