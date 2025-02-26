Morkel Returns as India Eyes Champions Trophy Glory

Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach, has rejoined the national cricket squad following a brief absence due to a personal emergency. He was actively involved in training sessions in Dubai on Wednesday as the team prepares for their Champions Trophy campaign.

Morkel missed the initial games but returned ahead of India's match against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, India's standout performer, sat out of practice, while Rishabh Pant resumed training after recovering from illness.

India remains strong contenders for the trophy, bolstered by a spin-friendly pitch in Dubai and gaining confidence after victories. However, the decision to play all their matches in one venue has drawn criticism, notably from Michael Atherton, arguing it favors India's strategy and progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)