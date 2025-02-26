Lights Out and Laps On: Drama Unfolds at F1 Pre-Season Testing

Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain faced unexpected challenges when a power outage plunged the garages into darkness, forcing an hour's extension of the session. The loss of power, attributed to an external substation failure, led to immediate red-flag conditions, bringing the action to a temporary halt.

In the morning session, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace, although it was Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli who initially topped the timesheets. The teams quickly adapted, using torches and backup generators to resume testing activities. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, completed over 70 laps, showcasing his determination and setting a remarkable time.

As the day progressed, drivers like Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda matched the vigor of the established stars, with several rookies showing promising performances. Testing will continue for two more days in Bahrain ahead of the season kickoff in Australia on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)