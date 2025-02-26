Left Menu

Lights Out and Laps On: Drama Unfolds at F1 Pre-Season Testing

Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain faced a power outage, extending the session by an hour. The crisis affected top teams like Ferrari and Mercedes, as red flags were triggered due to an external substation failure. Key drivers made impressive lap times despite the challenges, paving the way for an exciting 2024 season.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain faced unexpected challenges when a power outage plunged the garages into darkness, forcing an hour's extension of the session. The loss of power, attributed to an external substation failure, led to immediate red-flag conditions, bringing the action to a temporary halt.

In the morning session, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc set the pace, although it was Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli who initially topped the timesheets. The teams quickly adapted, using torches and backup generators to resume testing activities. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, completed over 70 laps, showcasing his determination and setting a remarkable time.

As the day progressed, drivers like Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda matched the vigor of the established stars, with several rookies showing promising performances. Testing will continue for two more days in Bahrain ahead of the season kickoff in Australia on March 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

