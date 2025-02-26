NFL Sack the Shove: Eagles' Tactic Faces Ban

Momentum is building at the NFL Combine for a potential ban on the Philadelphia Eagles' controversial 'tush push' move. Reports indicate the Green Bay Packers have submitted a rule change proposal targeting the play, which significantly helped the Eagles in their Super Bowl triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The tactic, known as the 'Brotherly Shove', involves quarterback Jalen Hurts being propelled through the defense by teammates, leaving teams struggling to counter it. Packers' initiative has reignited debate over whether adapting or banning effective plays is the right approach, with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' coach insisting, 'you have got to learn how to stop it.'

Buffalo Bills' coach Sean McDermott highlighted the injury risks associated with the play, citing safety concerns. NFL owners will vote on the proposed rule changes at their forthcoming annual meeting, where a 75% approval is required to implement new regulations, showcasing the NFL's history of prioritizing player safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)