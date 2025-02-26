Zadran's Historic Knock Overshadows Root's Century in Thrilling ICC Clash

In a gripping ICC Champions Trophy Group B match, Joe Root marked a triumphant return to form with his 17th ODI century, crucially aiding England in their chase against Afghanistan. This milestone, his first since the 2019 World Cup, arrived after 100 deliveries, inclusive of 10 boundaries, as England takes on a daunting chase of 326, sitting at 261/6 in 43 overs.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's opener Ibrahim Zadran etched his name in the history books with a record-breaking knock of 177 off 146 balls, surpassing the previous tournament highest by England's Ben Duckett. Zadran's trailblazing innings not only placed Afghanistan at a strong 325/7 in 50 overs in Lahore but also marked him as the first Afghan to score a century in the Champions Trophy and any ICC event, a significant moment for Afghan cricket on the global stage.

Having won the toss, Afghanistan chose to bat, initially facing early setbacks before Zadran stepped up. After England's Jofra Archer struck early dismissals, leaving Afghanistan at 37/3, Zadran found support from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, crafting a vital 103-run partnership. Continuing his aggressive strategy, Zadran formed more crucial partnerships, including a 72-run stand with Azmatullah Omarzai and a 111-run collaboration with Mohammad Nabi, pushing Afghanistan past 300. Although Liam Livingstone ended Zadran's brilliant innings in the final over, his performance remains a landmark in cricket history. Jofra Archer's figures of 3/64 stood out among England's bowlers, with Livingstone adding 2/28 in just 5 overs.

