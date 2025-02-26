Zadran's Record-Breaking Knock Powers Afghanistan in Thrilling Champions Trophy Clash

In a thrilling ICC Champions Trophy encounter, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran crafted history with a spectacular knock of 177, the highest individual score in the tournament's history. His performance was instrumental in Afghanistan posting a competitive total of 325/7 against England in their crucial Group B clash in Lahore.

England's Joe Root fought valiantly with a century, his first in six years, scoring 120 off 111 balls. Despite Root's brilliant innings, which featured 11 boundaries and one six, England fell 39 runs short of their 326-run target.

Azmatullah Omarzai was pivotal for Afghanistan, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Root at a crucial juncture, while Afghanistan's bowlers tightened the screws on England's chase. Earlier, Jofra Archer and Liam Livingstone shone for England with impressive bowling figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)