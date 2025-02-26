Mumbai Indians Triumph Over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League Clash

In an exhilarating Women's Premier League encounter, Mumbai Indians secured victory over UP Warriorz, showcasing impressive performances on Wednesday.

UP Warriorz began their innings with Grace Harris scoring a commendable 45, while Nat Sciver-Brunt's powerful bowling restricted the opposition to a total of 142 runs. Shabnim Ismail also contributed crucial wickets.

Mumbai Indians, led by an unbeaten 75 from Nat Sciver-Brunt, chased down the target successfully in 17 overs, marking a triumphant match conclusion. Hayley Matthews added a notable 59 runs, ensuring a commanding win for Mumbai.

