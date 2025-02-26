Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Triumph Over UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League Clash

The Women's Premier League match saw Mumbai Indians defeating UP Warriorz. Key performances included Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 75 for Mumbai and Grace Harris' 45 for UP Warriorz. Mumbai chased 142 runs in 17 overs, with notable bowling from Sciver-Brunt and Shabnim Ismail, securing a solid win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exhilarating Women's Premier League encounter, Mumbai Indians secured victory over UP Warriorz, showcasing impressive performances on Wednesday.

UP Warriorz began their innings with Grace Harris scoring a commendable 45, while Nat Sciver-Brunt's powerful bowling restricted the opposition to a total of 142 runs. Shabnim Ismail also contributed crucial wickets.

Mumbai Indians, led by an unbeaten 75 from Nat Sciver-Brunt, chased down the target successfully in 17 overs, marking a triumphant match conclusion. Hayley Matthews added a notable 59 runs, ensuring a commanding win for Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

