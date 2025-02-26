Afghanistan's Historic Win: Zadran's Record-Breaking Knock Sends England Home

In a spectacular display of cricket, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran smashed records, scoring a majestic 177 to propel his team to a thrilling eight-run victory over England in the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

England fought back valiantly with Joe Root's impressive 120, but despite his efforts, the team was bowled out for 317 just one ball short. The defeat marked England's second consecutive loss, putting captain Jos Buttler's position at risk after another disappointing ICC tournament.

Afghanistan advances buoyed by Zadran's remarkable innings, eyeing further success as they prepare to face Australia next. The victory carries an undercurrent of political tension, with UK politicians previously urging a boycott over Afghanistan's human rights issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)