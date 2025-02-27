Left Menu

Marseille's Longoria Faces 15-Match Ban for Referee Corruption Claims

Marseille president Pablo Longoria received a 15-match ban from the French soccer league after accusing referees of corruption. His comments ignited criticism and led to an apology. The disciplinary commission's decision also impacts Fabrizio Ravanelli. Despite controversies, Marseille maintains its league position.

Pablo Longoria Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Pablo Longoria, president of Marseille, has been handed a 15-match ban by the French soccer league after alleging corruption among referees following a 3-0 loss at Auxerre.

Longoria's remarks, which spoke of 'true corruption' and hinted at an organized plot against his club, were met with widespread criticism, leading to his subsequent apology. Meanwhile, the league's disciplinary committee clarified that his ban extends to all official functions, including access to the dressing room and bench.

Parallel to this, former Marseille player Fabrizio Ravanelli, acting as the club's adviser, also faced a ban, lasting three matches. Ravanelli had vocally criticized the match referee Jérémy Stinat. However, Stinat remains undeterred, stating his readiness to officiate Marseille's games despite the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

