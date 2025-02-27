Spring Training Showstoppers & Shifting Sports Frontiers

In the latest spring training news, Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal impressed with a scoreless debut despite a Detroit loss against the Minnesota Twins. Skubal pitched two innings with only one hit allowed. In women's basketball, Ohio State, powered by freshman Jaloni Cambridge's 33 points, triumphed over Michigan State.

On the international stage, the world's top 100 sports franchises now all hold values exceeding $2 billion. Meanwhile, IOC President Thomas Bach is set to step down this June, bringing his 12-year leadership to a close. In the NFL arena, the 'tush push' faces potential change following momentum at the NFL Combine.

Shohei Ohtani makes headlines as he preps for a spring debut with the Dodgers after shoulder surgery. Additionally, Jos Buttler is reconsidering his role as England's limited-overs captain. The NFLPA survey revealed growing player satisfaction due to more family-centric services at team facilities.

