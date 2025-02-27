Hamilton Speeds Ahead in Rain-Soaked F1 Testing

Lewis Hamilton showcased remarkable speed in his new Ferrari during Formula 1 preseason testing. On a rain-soaked second day in Bahrain, the seven-time world champion clocked the fastest lap, finishing nearly four-tenths of a second ahead of former teammate George Russell of Mercedes. Carlos Sainz, Jr. came in third, representing Williams.

In a session complicated by unseasonable rain, Hamilton's pace was a second faster than the fastest lap achieved by Lando Norris of McLaren on the previous day. Such testing times, however, are not always an accurate reflection of a driver or car's true capabilities due to differing strategies.

Only Aston Martin and Haas had prepared for the wet conditions, bringing suitable tires to the test. Despite this, testing is set to continue, with the first race of the season scheduled for March 16, the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)