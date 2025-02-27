Gujarat Giants Opt to Bowl First Against RCB in WPL Clash

In a crucial Women's Premier League showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This strategy aligns with the tournament's trend that suggests chasing is easier. Gardner hopes her team's bowlers can capitalize on taking early wickets and emphasized communication among players to achieve successful outcomes.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana expressed disappointment at losing the toss, stating her preference for chasing. She acknowledged the team's tough past experiences of losing close matches while defending, but commended the fans for their unwavering support. The return of player Prema provides a boost to RCB's lineup, which is eyeing top-table positions by equaling points with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals with a win.

The Gujarat Giants are aiming to rectify their performance, which has been less than stellar with only one win from four matches. Their lineup includes key players like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, who are crucial for reversing their fortunes. Meanwhile, RCB's playing eleven features stalwarts such as Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, tasked with maintaining their competitive edge in the tournament. (ANI)

