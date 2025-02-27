Left Menu

At the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara, Punit Biswas and Divyanshi Bhowmick emerged victorious in the U17 categories, while Tanishka Kalbhairav and Prateek Talsani claimed U13 titles. In a surprising mixed doubles semifinal, Taneesha Kotecha and Preyesh Suresh upset favorites Ankur Bhattacharya and Pritha Vartikar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:32 IST
Youth Shine at WTT Contender Vadodara
Young table tennis talents made their mark at the WTT Youth Contender Vadodara. Punit Biswas claimed victory in the U17 boys' category by edging out Sahil Rawat in a 3-2 thriller. Meanwhile, Divyanshi Bhowmick displayed resolve, overcoming an initial stumble to triumph 3-1 against Jennifer Varghese in the U17 girls' competition.

The competition was equally fierce in the U13 categories, where Tanishka Kalbhairav proved unmatchable, defeating Aradhya Dhingra in straight sets, while Prateek Talsani took home the boys' title with a flawless performance against Rishaan Chattopadhyay.

In the U19 mixed doubles event, Taneesha Kotecha and Preyesh Suresh delivered a stunning upset in the semifinals against favorites Ankur Bhattacharya and Pritha Vartikar. The duo will face Jennifer Varghese and Balamurugan Rajakesaran in the eagerly anticipated final.

