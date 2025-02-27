Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Eyes National Games, Sports City in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with IOA President P T Usha to discuss hosting the National Games in 2029. They reviewed the state's new sports policy and explored establishing a Sports Authority of India regional centre, a national centre of excellence, and a sports city in Amaravati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:45 IST
In a significant move for sports in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha on Thursday. The primary focus of their discussion was the potential for Andhra Pradesh to host the National Games in 2029, a prospect that could bring national attention to the state.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for Naidu to review the newly drafted state sports policy. The discussions extended to exploring the establishment of a Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional centre, aiming to enhance the region's capacity to support athletes at various levels.

Apart from these initiatives, Naidu unveiled plans for creating a national centre of excellence and developing a 'sports city' in Amaravati. He reiterated the state's commitment to offering the best opportunities to young athletes, emphasizing the government's proactive approach towards sports development.

