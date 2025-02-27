Left Menu

Dubai's Cricket Advantage: India's Home Turf Strategy in Champions Trophy

South African opener Rassie van der Dussen discusses India's strategic advantage in the Champions Trophy due to their consistent base in Dubai, potentially increasing pressure for them to succeed. India's seamless victories secured their place in the semifinals while other teams adjust to varying conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:07 IST
South African top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen has highlighted India's significant advantage in the ongoing Champions Trophy, due to their strategic base in Dubai. According to van der Dussen, India's familiarity with the venue intensifies expectations for the home side to capitalize on their situational comfort.

India's team, led by Rohit Sharma, benefits from playing all their matches at the same venue, unlike other teams that must travel between locations in Pakistan. Van der Dussen emphasized that although India holds a tactical edge, it becomes imperative for them to deliver results given their thorough understanding of the conditions.

India has already secured their semifinal spot with wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan, set to face New Zealand next. South Africa, currently leading Group B, might cross paths with India in the semifinals, while former players and rival teams speculate on the extent of this advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

