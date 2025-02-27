Vadodara Set for Cricketing Spectacle: International Masters League Takes Center Stage

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium is geared to host the second phase of the International Masters League (IML). Having kicked off in Navi Mumbai with Shane Watson's striking century, high scores, and nail-biting finishes, Vadodara now prepares to uphold the intensity of the competition, confirms a release from the International Masters League.

The cricket spectacle resumes in Vadodara on February 28, 2025, with the Sri Lanka Masters, spearheaded by Kumar Sangakkara, squaring off against Shane Watson's Australia Masters. Following this duel, Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters face off against Jacques Kallis's South Africa Masters on March 1, in a highly anticipated showdown.

The state-of-the-art BCA Stadium, with a capacity to host over 30,000 fans, is primed with top-tier facilities for players, media, and spectators alike. BCA President Pranav Amin expressed enthusiasm for Vadodara hosting the league, emphasizing the privilege of welcoming global cricket icons. As Tendulkar's team began their training, anticipation grows for the forthcoming encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)