Left Menu

Vadodara Set for Cricketing Spectacle: International Masters League Takes Center Stage

The International Masters League continues in Vadodara with the second leg at BCA Stadium, featuring legends like Shane Watson and Sachin Tendulkar. With a capacity of 30,000, the event promises thrilling cricket action starting February 28, 2025, drawing excitement from players, fans, and officials alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:15 IST
Vadodara Set for Cricketing Spectacle: International Masters League Takes Center Stage
Sachin Tendulkar and Eoin Morgan with their respective teams (Photo: IML). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium is geared to host the second phase of the International Masters League (IML). Having kicked off in Navi Mumbai with Shane Watson's striking century, high scores, and nail-biting finishes, Vadodara now prepares to uphold the intensity of the competition, confirms a release from the International Masters League.

The cricket spectacle resumes in Vadodara on February 28, 2025, with the Sri Lanka Masters, spearheaded by Kumar Sangakkara, squaring off against Shane Watson's Australia Masters. Following this duel, Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters face off against Jacques Kallis's South Africa Masters on March 1, in a highly anticipated showdown.

The state-of-the-art BCA Stadium, with a capacity to host over 30,000 fans, is primed with top-tier facilities for players, media, and spectators alike. BCA President Pranav Amin expressed enthusiasm for Vadodara hosting the league, emphasizing the privilege of welcoming global cricket icons. As Tendulkar's team began their training, anticipation grows for the forthcoming encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025