England’s Six Nations Campaign Hit by George Martin's Injury Blow

England lock George Martin, 23, is ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations Championship due to a knee injury. He missed the match against Scotland, replaced by Ted Hill. England, currently third in standings, prepare to host Italy after victories over France and Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:46 IST
In a significant setback for the England rugby team, the Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday that George Martin, the team's lock, will miss the rest of the Six Nations Championship due to a knee injury.

Martin, aged 23, was previously listed among the replacements for England's recent matchup against Scotland but had to be withdrawn because of his injury. His absence led to Ted Hill stepping in to fill the vacant position.

Despite this challenge, England managed a narrow 16-15 victory over Scotland, following a close 26-25 triumph against France. As it stands, England holds the third position on the leaderboard with 10 points, trailing behind league leaders Ireland by four points. The team gears up to face Italy on March 9, before concluding the championship in Wales.

