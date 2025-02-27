Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Back in Action on Training Day

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill quashed concerns about his fitness by attending a practice session at ICC Cricket Academy, despite rumors of him being unwell. After skipping Wednesday's session, he focused on training with support staff in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy match against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:49 IST
Putting to rest speculation about his availability for the Champions Trophy match against New Zealand, Indian cricketer Shubman Gill was seen practicing at ICC Cricket Academy on Thursday.

Gill, who had missed the previous day's training session, dedicated two hours to practice, engaging with throw-down specialists and UAE net bowlers.

The absence fueled rumors of possible illness, but the BCCI clarified that he was simply resting. Notably, Gill is in stellar form, having amassed nearly 300 runs in a series against England and scored a century against Bangladesh.

