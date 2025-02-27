Ashleigh Gardner Shines as Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win over RCB

Ashleigh Gardner led Gujarat Giants from the front with a scintillating 58 off 31 deliveries, steering her team to a significant six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League on Thursday.

GG's decision to bowl first paid dividends as bowlers Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar executed controlled spells, restricting RCB to 125/7. Gardner, an off-spin allrounder, contributed with the ball, maintaining an economic rate alongside a tidy spell that yielded one wicket.

GG's chase was made memorable by Gardner's aggressive play, highlighted by three sixes and six boundaries, allowing them to secure their second win this season. Despite some early setbacks in batting, Gardner's explosive performance ensured GG crossed the finish line with ease.

