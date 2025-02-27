Ashleigh Gardner Shines as Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win over RCB
Ashleigh Gardner led Gujarat Giants to victory with a stellar 58 off 31 balls, breaking their losing streak against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a six-wicket win. A disciplined bowling attack and aggressive batting performance highlighted GG's second victory of the season in the Women's Premier League.
Ashleigh Gardner led Gujarat Giants from the front with a scintillating 58 off 31 deliveries, steering her team to a significant six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League on Thursday.
GG's decision to bowl first paid dividends as bowlers Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar executed controlled spells, restricting RCB to 125/7. Gardner, an off-spin allrounder, contributed with the ball, maintaining an economic rate alongside a tidy spell that yielded one wicket.
GG's chase was made memorable by Gardner's aggressive play, highlighted by three sixes and six boundaries, allowing them to secure their second win this season. Despite some early setbacks in batting, Gardner's explosive performance ensured GG crossed the finish line with ease.
