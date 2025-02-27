Left Menu

Ashleigh Gardner Shines as Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win over RCB

Ashleigh Gardner led Gujarat Giants to victory with a stellar 58 off 31 balls, breaking their losing streak against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a six-wicket win. A disciplined bowling attack and aggressive batting performance highlighted GG's second victory of the season in the Women's Premier League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:52 IST
Ashleigh Gardner Shines as Gujarat Giants Break Losing Streak with Dominant Win over RCB
Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner led Gujarat Giants from the front with a scintillating 58 off 31 deliveries, steering her team to a significant six-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League on Thursday.

GG's decision to bowl first paid dividends as bowlers Deandra Dottin and Tanuja Kanwar executed controlled spells, restricting RCB to 125/7. Gardner, an off-spin allrounder, contributed with the ball, maintaining an economic rate alongside a tidy spell that yielded one wicket.

GG's chase was made memorable by Gardner's aggressive play, highlighted by three sixes and six boundaries, allowing them to secure their second win this season. Despite some early setbacks in batting, Gardner's explosive performance ensured GG crossed the finish line with ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025