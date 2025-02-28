Carlos Sainz Shines in Bahrain Testing, Topping Timesheets for Williams

Carlos Sainz made an impressive impact during Bahrain testing, completing a double race distance for Williams and dethroning Lewis Hamilton from the top of the timesheets. This achievement marks a significant turnaround for the team that finished ninth last season.

The Spaniard, who previously shone during testing with Ferrari, was the only driver to surpass 100 laps despite challenging weather conditions. His performance on the desert Sakhir circuit set a new benchmark, clocking in the fastest lap at one minute 29.348 seconds.

While other notable names like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc showcased their skills, with Hamilton settling comfortably into his new seat post-Mercedes and Leclerc completing 84 laps for Ferrari, Sainz's performance stood out. It sets high expectations for Williams, a team that has battled to rise from the lower ranks.

