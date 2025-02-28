Mourinho's Suspension Makes Waves in Turkish Football
Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was banned for four matches and fined by the Turkish Football Federation for derogatory comments about referees. His remarks allegedly violated sports ethics and could incite fan incidents after a draw against Galatasaray. Fenerbahce defended Mourinho’s statements as distorted.
Fenerbahce's manager, Jose Mourinho, has received a four-match suspension and a fine from the Turkish Football Federation after making controversial comments about referees following a match at Galatasaray. The TFF imposed a penalty of 1,617,000 Turkish lira, equivalent to $44,000, on the 62-year-old coach.
Mourinho's remarks, which were deemed derogatory and offensive by the TFF, accused Turkish football officials of fostering chaos and disorder. This led to accusations of his statements promoting violence and potentially inciting incidents among fans.
The match against Galatasaray, ending in a 0-0 draw, was officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic at the request of both clubs. Despite this, Fenerbahce stands by Mourinho, asserting that his statements were misrepresented and taken out of context.
(With inputs from agencies.)
