Sports Highlights: Red Sox Shine, Sinner's Setback, and NFL Updates

Recent sports news includes standout performances in baseball spring training, potential trades in the NFL, a doping ban in tennis affecting Jannik Sinner, and a record NFL salary cap for 2025. Additionally, key player injuries and career moves, such as Travis Kelce's return, are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:22 IST
As Major League Baseball spring training heats up, rising stars Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony played pivotal roles in the Boston Red Sox's narrow victory over the Detroit Tigers' split squad. Despite a late rally by the Tigers, the Red Sox secured the win with strategic hits and consistent pitching.

In the NFL, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains firm in his trade request despite not pursuing a lucrative contract extension. Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce confirmed his intention to return for the 2025 season, bringing excitement to fans and teammates.

Tennis faced a setback as Jannik Sinner's nomination for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award was revoked following a doping ban. In other updates, the NFL announced a record $279.2 million salary cap for 2025, providing teams with a financial framework to strategize player contracts and team budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

