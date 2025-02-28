Kicking Goals: The Future of Women's Asian Cup in Australia

Former Australia forward Sarah Walsh vividly recalls the sea of red-clad Chinese fans during the 2006 Women's Asian Cup final defeat against China. Fast forward to today, Walsh, now the chief operating officer of the 2026 event, is eyeing a packed 80,000 crowd for the final at Sydney's Stadium Australia.

Despite the tournament's historically low profile, Walsh envisions elevating its status to rival Europe's women's Euros, particularly following the record-breaking success of Australia's World Cup. With the Matildas' newfound popularity, Football Australia aims to leverage local enthusiasm amid broader engagement efforts with Australia's Asian communities.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, challenges remain, including the current form of the Matildas and the disparity in women's soccer investment. Nevertheless, Walsh is optimistic about creating a competitive and financially successful tournament, with concerns extending to acknowledging Afghan women unable to compete due to political strife.

