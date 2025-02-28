Kerala Blasters Face Must-Win Battle Against Jamshedpur FC

Kerala Blasters find themselves in a high-stakes scenario as they confront Jamshedpur FC in a must-win match on Saturday to keep their Indian Super League (ISL) playoff hopes alive. The team needs to secure victories in all their remaining fixtures while banking on favorable outcomes from other matches.

Holding 24 points from 21 games, Kerala Blasters have grappled with form in recent matches, notably failing to net goals in their last two home encounters. Despite these challenges, they hold an unbeaten home record against Jamshedpur FC.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, having already clinched a playoff berth, ambitions a league double after their previous 1-0 win against Kerala. The visiting team assures full commitment to the forthcoming match, with head coach Khalid Jamil emphasizing a serious approach despite their secured playoff position.

