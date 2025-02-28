Mourinho Confronts Turkish Refereeing Controversy

Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, has been handed a four-match suspension and a fine of 1.6 million Turkish lira by the Turkish Football Federation. This decision came after Mourinho's sharp critique of Turkish referees post a 0-0 draw with Galatasaray.

The disciplinary action cited Mourinho's comments as derogatory, accusing them of inciting potential unrest among fans. Despite serving one game of the suspension, Fenerbahce intends to appeal the decision, stating the allegations against Mourinho are misrepresented.

Alper Alpoglu, a Fenerbahce executive, claims the league's decision wasn't unanimous and the comments were distorted. Meanwhile, former players like Didier Drogba have defended Mourinho, emphasizing his non-racist history.

(With inputs from agencies.)