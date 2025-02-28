Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Chhattisgarh Open with Flawless Victory

Young Delhi golfer Shaurya Bhattacharya made waves with a flawless final round performance, shooting a six-under 63 to clinch the Chhattisgarh Open title with a total of 27-under 249. His consistent play throughout the tournament solidified his position in the golfing world.

Despite a slow start with pars in the initial holes, Bhattacharya seized control by excelling on the Par-5s and securing crucial birdies and an eagle. This triumph not only marked his second professional win but also propelled him to second in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings.

Runner-up Sachin Baisoya and third-place N Thangaraja also showcased impressive performances. Baisoya's stellar final round enhanced his ranking position, finishing 22-under 254. Meanwhile, Bhattacharya attributed his success to focus and strategic flag attacks on a scoring-friendly course.

(With inputs from agencies.)