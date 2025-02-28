Virat Kohli: Chasing Records and Cementing Legacy in ODI Cricket

Indian cricket stalwart Virat Kohli has been lauded by his teammate KL Rahul for his unparalleled contributions to the sport. Rahul expressed hope for more 'games and centuries' from Kohli, following his decisive performance in the high-stakes Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan, echoing past T20 World Cup heroics.

During his 299th ODI, Kohli, known as the 'Chase Master', orchestrated India's successful pursuit of Pakistan's 241-run target in Dubai with a signature performance. He clinched his 51st ODI century and became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, as India cruised to victory.

Kohli's upcoming 300th ODI against New Zealand will see him join an exclusive club of Indian cricketers. As Rahul celebrates the form of teammates Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, he highlights the pivotal roles of senior players like Kohli and Sharma in guiding India through crucial matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)