Virat Kohli: Mastery on Display as India Awaits Milestone ODI Appearance

As Virat Kohli gears up for his 300th ODI match, the cricket world reflects on his recent triumph against Pakistan and his monumental impact on Indian cricket. With crucial contributions from teammates, India looks poised for more victories in the Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:39 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

KL Rahul struggled to encapsulate Virat Kohli's monumental contributions to Indian cricket, expressing hope for more centuries and victories in the future. Kohli's awaited resurgence came in the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan.

In his 299th ODI, Kohli orchestrated a seamless chase, finalizing his 51st century and becoming the fastest to amass 14,000 ODI runs. His upcoming 300th ODI against New Zealand will make him the seventh Indian to reach this milestone.

India's batting harmony accompanies these feats, highlighted by stellar performances from captain Rohit Sharma and other key players. As RahuIl noted, India relies on veterans like Kohli to deliver in critical games. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

