KL Rahul struggled to encapsulate Virat Kohli's monumental contributions to Indian cricket, expressing hope for more centuries and victories in the future. Kohli's awaited resurgence came in the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan.

In his 299th ODI, Kohli orchestrated a seamless chase, finalizing his 51st century and becoming the fastest to amass 14,000 ODI runs. His upcoming 300th ODI against New Zealand will make him the seventh Indian to reach this milestone.

India's batting harmony accompanies these feats, highlighted by stellar performances from captain Rohit Sharma and other key players. As RahuIl noted, India relies on veterans like Kohli to deliver in critical games. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)