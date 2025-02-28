Left Menu

Dale Whitnell Makes Two Holes-in-One at South African Open

Dale Whitnell made history at the DP World Tour's South African Open by hitting two holes-in-one in a single round. His impressive feat came at the Durban Country Club, leaving him nine under-par. Whitnell joins Andrew Dodt as the second player to achieve this in a tour event.

Updated: 28-02-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:59 IST
In an extraordinary display of skill, Englishman Dale Whitnell achieved not one, but two holes-in-one during a single round at the DP World Tour's South African Open held in Durban. The remarkable feat placed him nine under-par, although five shots shy of leader Shaun Norris.

Whitnell's performance makes him only the second player in tour history, following Andrew Dodt at the 2013 Nordea Masters, to accomplish multiple aces in a single round. His achievement included an impressive rollercoaster score of 63, featuring three eagles alongside various bogeys.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Dylan Naidoo showcased his talent with a stellar 61, comprised of 10 birdies and an eagle, putting him just a single stroke behind the tournament leader, Shaun Norris.

