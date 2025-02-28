Dale Whitnell Makes Two Holes-in-One at South African Open

In an extraordinary display of skill, Englishman Dale Whitnell achieved not one, but two holes-in-one during a single round at the DP World Tour's South African Open held in Durban. The remarkable feat placed him nine under-par, although five shots shy of leader Shaun Norris.

Whitnell's performance makes him only the second player in tour history, following Andrew Dodt at the 2013 Nordea Masters, to accomplish multiple aces in a single round. His achievement included an impressive rollercoaster score of 63, featuring three eagles alongside various bogeys.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Dylan Naidoo showcased his talent with a stellar 61, comprised of 10 birdies and an eagle, putting him just a single stroke behind the tournament leader, Shaun Norris.

