Mourinho Locks Horns with Galatasaray Over Racism Accusations

Jose Mourinho has initiated legal proceedings against Galatasaray following the latter's allegations of racism against him, according to a statement from his club, Fenerbahce. The lawsuit seeks 1,907,000 Turkish lira in damages for what is described as an attack on Mourinho's personal rights.

The accusations emerged after Monday's Istanbul derby between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray. The match ended in a goalless draw, but not without controversy, as Galatasaray claimed Mourinho made racist remarks, prompting them to consider legal action against the Portuguese manager.

In a post-match press conference, Mourinho condemned what he perceived as the conduct of the opposing bench and criticized Turkish refereeing, leading to a four-match ban from the Turkish Football Federation for his 'derogatory and offensive statements.' A spokesperson from Galatasaray confirmed they had sued Mourinho but refrained from further comment.

