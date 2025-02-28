Left Menu

Mohammedan SC and Odisha FC Struggle for Playoff Spots in Stalemate

In a goalless draw at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha FC's playoff ambitions hit a snag. They sit seventh in the ISL standings, closely trailing Mumbai City FC. Mohammedan SC played defensively but had chances, while goalkeepers shone, keeping the match at a stalemate.

Players in action during the match (Photo: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
Mohammedan SC and Odisha FC played to a goalless draw at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 fixture on Friday night. This result dented Odisha FC's playoff ambitions, dropping them to seventh place with 30 points, trailing sixth-placed Mumbai City FC, who have played two fewer matches.

This match marked the second time both teams settled without scoring, repeating their goalless encounter from earlier in the season. Notably, Odisha's Amrinder Singh celebrated a milestone, becoming the third goalkeeper in ISL history to achieve 50 clean sheets, joining an elite group that includes Vishal Kaith and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Despite opportunities, both teams failed to capitalize. Mohammedan's Lalremsanga Fanai and Odisha's Isak Vanlalruatfela showed promise, creating chances, but defensive prowess prevailed. Mohammedan had significant possession late in the game, yet lacked the finishing touch as the contest ended in a stalemate, with each team earning a point.

