Pope Francis Faces Setback Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis experienced an isolated breathing crisis while being treated for double pneumonia. Though his condition saw slight improvement, he has faced persistent respiratory issues, partly due to a past lung condition. The Vatican confirmed he remains alert and continues treatment but will miss upcoming Church services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:46 IST
Pope Francis encountered an 'isolated breathing crisis' at a Roman hospital on Friday, as reported by the Vatican. The pontiff, 88, is enduring double pneumonia complications, reflecting on his protracted battle with health issues.

After two weeks in the Gemelli hospital, the Vatican revealed an acute bronchospasm akin to an asthma attack, coupled with a vomiting episode, that aggravated his respiratory ailment. Despite intervention with non-invasive mechanical ventilation, Pope Francis remains conscious and comprehensively oriented.

Noted was his absence from critical condition listings. Francis, who suffered similarly last on February 22, will skip leading the Ash Wednesday service, marking the onset of Lent. Cardinal Michael Czerny mentioned in an interview that the pontiff's recovery is progressing but slower than anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

