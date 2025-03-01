Pope Francis Faces Setback Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis encountered an 'isolated breathing crisis' at a Roman hospital on Friday, as reported by the Vatican. The pontiff, 88, is enduring double pneumonia complications, reflecting on his protracted battle with health issues.

After two weeks in the Gemelli hospital, the Vatican revealed an acute bronchospasm akin to an asthma attack, coupled with a vomiting episode, that aggravated his respiratory ailment. Despite intervention with non-invasive mechanical ventilation, Pope Francis remains conscious and comprehensively oriented.

Noted was his absence from critical condition listings. Francis, who suffered similarly last on February 22, will skip leading the Ash Wednesday service, marking the onset of Lent. Cardinal Michael Czerny mentioned in an interview that the pontiff's recovery is progressing but slower than anticipated.

