Boca Juniors Triumph in Rain-Soaked Victory to Top Group A

Boca Juniors soared to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura following their narrow 1-0 victory over Rosario Central. The match, played under torrential rain at Bombonera Stadium, marked Boca's recovery after their recent exit from the Copa Libertadores.

Despite the setback in the continental tournament, coach Fernando Gago expressed his determination, stating, "I was never in doubt about my continuity in charge of the team." The win brings relief to the team and its supporters, showcasing their potential to claim the domestic title.

Milton Gimenez scored the decisive goal in the 9th minute, finding the net after a rebound off Central's goalkeeper, Jorge Broun. Although Edison Cavani's goal was disallowed for offside, Boca held firm, with keeper Agustin Marchesin making a crucial save in the dying moments, securing their top position.

