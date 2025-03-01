Left Menu

Boca Juniors Triumph in Rain-Soaked Victory to Top Group A

Boca Juniors clinched a 1-0 win against Rosario Central, topping Group A of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura. Despite a Copa Libertadores exit, Boca's victory alleviated pressure on coach Fernando Gago. Milton Gimenez scored the only goal, with Central nearly equalizing in the final moments of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 07:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 07:35 IST
Boca Juniors Triumph in Rain-Soaked Victory to Top Group A

Boca Juniors soared to the top of Group A in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura following their narrow 1-0 victory over Rosario Central. The match, played under torrential rain at Bombonera Stadium, marked Boca's recovery after their recent exit from the Copa Libertadores.

Despite the setback in the continental tournament, coach Fernando Gago expressed his determination, stating, "I was never in doubt about my continuity in charge of the team." The win brings relief to the team and its supporters, showcasing their potential to claim the domestic title.

Milton Gimenez scored the decisive goal in the 9th minute, finding the net after a rebound off Central's goalkeeper, Jorge Broun. Although Edison Cavani's goal was disallowed for offside, Boca held firm, with keeper Agustin Marchesin making a crucial save in the dying moments, securing their top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025