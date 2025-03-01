Left Menu

Asensio Shines: Aston Villa Advances to FA Cup Quarterfinals

Marco Asensio's second-half double propelled Aston Villa to a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City, clinching their spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in a decade. Despite a valiant effort from Cardiff, Villa's dominance paid off, and Asensio continued to impress with his critical goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 01-03-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 09:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Aston Villa advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in ten years after a 2-0 win against Cardiff City, powered by Marco Asensio's second-half double.

Cardiff, whose last victory at Villa Park dates back to 1954, struggled to break Aston Villa's firm grip on the game, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath under constant pressure. Villa's superiority finally materialized in the match's latter half.

Asensio, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and quickly becoming a key player for Villa, scored both goals, showcasing his skill and justifying coach Unai Emery's faith in him. The Spanish striker expressed his satisfaction with the performance and focus on the next round.

