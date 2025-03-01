Left Menu

Vidarbha Tightens Grip in Ranji Trophy Final Against Kerala

Vidarbha extended their lead against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy final, reaching 90 for 2 at lunch on day four. Vidarbha, with a first-innings lead, saw Danish Malewar and Karun Nair stabilize after losing early wickets. Kerala, aiming for their maiden title, urgently needs breakthroughs.

Updated: 01-03-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:20 IST
In a pivotal clash at the Ranji Trophy final, Vidarbha strengthened their position against Kerala by taking a 127-run lead. By lunch on the fourth day, they reached 90 for 2, with Danish Malewar and Karun Nair holding the fort.

Vidarbha established a 37-run advantage in the first innings. However, they quickly lost their openers early on in the day, only for Malewar and Nair to solidify the innings with an unbroken 83-run partnership.

Kerala, participating in their first final, found hope in Jalaj Saxena and MD Nidheesh, who claimed early wickets. Yet, Kerala desperately needs more to stay in the hunt for their maiden Ranji Trophy victory.

