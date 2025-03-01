Left Menu

Triumphant Debut: Marc Marquez Dominates at Thailand MotoGP

Marc Marquez, a six-time MotoGP champion, began his tenure with Ducati by winning the sprint race at the Thailand Grand Prix. His brother, Alex, finished second, while teammate Francesco Bagnaia secured third place. This victory places Marc at the top of the championship leaderboard for the first time since 2019.

MotoGP

In a stunning debut at the factory Ducati team, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez led the sprint race at the Thailand Grand Prix from start to finish, securing a remarkable victory. His younger brother, Alex Marquez, claimed second place, while their teammate, twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia, completed an all-Ducati podium by finishing third.

Marquez expressed his satisfaction with the performance, saying, "It was a perfect Saturday." He highlighted his consistency and the significant gap he established early in the race. He added, "Happy to start my new journey with Ducati Lenovo. In this way, tomorrow will be the most important, but already we achieved the first point of a sprint race victory."

The race at Buriram International Circuit saw Marquez surge to the lead immediately, outpacing his competitors, including his brother. Having collected 12 points, Marquez now finds himself at the top of the championship standings for the first time since 2019, with a chance to extend his lead in the upcoming race on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

