Karun Nair's Century Boosts Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Showdown

Karun Nair continued to impress with his stellar performance in the Ranji Trophy, as he smashed his fourth century of the season. His unbeaten 100 guided Vidarbha to a dominant position against Kerala in the finals on Saturday.

Vidarbha aimed for their third Ranji title, reaching a score of 189/3 by tea on the penultimate day. The team extended their overall lead to 226 runs, with Nair forging a vital 182-run partnership with Danish Malewar, who contributed 73 runs.

The duo's performance was crucial for Vidarbha, who had been struggling at 7/2 in the morning session. Earlier, Kerala, competing in their first final, posted a score of 342, trailing by 37 runs from the first innings.

