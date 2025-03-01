Left Menu

PCB Bids on Youth: Domestic Players Set for T20I Opportunity Against New Zealand

The Pakistan Cricket Board is offering domestic players a chance in the T20I series against New Zealand after a disappointing Champions Trophy performance. This move is seen as strategic preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, with notable former players recommending promising young talent.

PCB logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is turning its focus to domestic players following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Sources revealed to Geo News that these players are being invited to Lahore for the selection process to form the squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, starting March 16.

This strategic move is seen as preparation for the T20 World Cup scheduled next year in India and Sri Lanka. Former wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has suggested a list of promising young players for the series, including Hassan Nawaz, Ali Raza, Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, and Muhammad Nafay, among others.

The consideration of domestic players comes amidst reports that some Pakistani cricketers might opt out of the New Zealand series to rest. Following their disappointing Champions Trophy campaign, the team faces challenges in reclaiming their form as New Zealand continues its strong run, highlighted by their recent victory over Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

